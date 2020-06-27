Scrubs : after 30 Rock, the series of self-censorship and deletes some of the episodes – News from the Series

Scrubs just remove the platform Hulu three of its episodes, which contained the blackfaces.

In the Black confusion of the Life of the Matter, a controversy that has arisen in the world of cinema and the audiovisual sector in the representation of Black people in the midst of them. Gone with the wind started the ball rolling : the movie has been temporarily removed from the HBO Max for a warning to be added, and many voices have been raised, then, to denounce the offensive nature of many of the films (Alien, Aladdin…).

Revisionism, images, representations, misconceptions and racial prejudices are not absent of some masterpieces, the same as the blackfaces (is grimer face in black).

Stop, Stop everything !

These are at the heart of the leaching, widespread in the industry. After 30 Rockit is the series Scrubs that has requested the deletion of the episodes included, the blackfaces of the platform. Since last Tuesday, the episodes My Friend, the Doctor (season 3, episode 8), My Jiggly Ball (season 5, episode 4) and My Chopper Liver (season 5, episode 17) have been removed, at the request of creator Bill Lawrence. We Saw J. D. (Zach Braff) and Elliot (Sarah Chalke) that had the face blackened by humorous. The ABC study has supported this decision.

Created in 2001, the comedy of medical situation is rich in nine seasons and ended in 2010. It consists of 182 episodes in total, but the viewers don’t have access to 179 of them on the platform Hulu in the united States. At this rate, there is every reason to believe that many of the creations could follow the movement and remove the passages with the blackfaces of the circuit.

It is not a motion of censure on the classic, with a decision of the court, but a self-censorship on the part of the creators, which act as well by a sincere repentance, or the hypocrisy of the circumstances, or maybe both.

Yes, it is only the beginning