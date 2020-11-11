Sean Connery’s widow reveals actor’s last will

The actor asked as the last will that his ashes be deposited in the Bahamas and Scotland.

Micheline Roquebrune, Sean Connery’s widow, revealed what was the last will of the actor, who died on October 31 at his home in the Bahamas.

“We are taking Sean back to his native Scotland, that was his final wish. He wanted his ashes to be scattered in the Bahamas and Scotland. When it is safe and possible to travel, the family intends to return to Scotland with him. We would like to hold a religious service there, at least that is our wish, but we don’t know when it will happen, ”said the actor’s widow, who also revealed that Connery’s remains will be cremated in the Bahamas after a private ceremony.

Roquebrune was married to the actor for 45 years, and she was the one who accompanied him all these years. Connery suffered from dementia, had lost his memory and no longer knew who he was: “It was not the life for him, he could no longer express himself. At least he slept while he slept, absolutely calm. I was with him the whole time and he just left. That was what he wanted ”.

Sean Connery had an only son, Jason Connery, who was born in 1963, as a result of his marriage to Australian actress Diane Cilento, from whom he divorced in 1973, and later married Micheline Roquebourne in 1975.