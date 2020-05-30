Sean Leon speaks of the House of Leon and has been working with Kanye West

At the beginning of march, Sean Leon, of Toronto, has launched House of Leon, a one month residency in studio, in collaboration with Red Bull, aiming to highlight the community of artists surrounding. He planned to bring an eclectic mix of names – from Tory Lanez to Bambii via BadBadNotGood – in a single piece to create music together, the output of which would have been his next album. But then a global pandemic occurred. Alex Narvaez of Complex Canada has caught up with Leon virtually to see how he does in the face of isolation, his next steps, what will become of House of Leon and his recent work with Kanye West on his album Jesus Is King.

Today, Leon also released ” Guillotine “, his first single since over a year. The air was produced by himself and Jack Rochon. Check it out below.