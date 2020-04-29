Season 2 of Titan Games of Dwayne Johnson will commence in may

Series of sporting competitions Dwayne Johnson The games Titan, which aired its first season last January, is finally returning for season 2 in may. The reality show success, organized by Johnson, focuses on the competitors who participate in challenges based on stamina to earn the title of Titan. The different challenges are supposed to be inspired by the own exercises of Johnson. After having competed in the arena Titan, players compete then the route of the ultimate fighter, called the mount Olympus. Johnson is also executive producer of the series.

Inspired by American Ninja Warrior, The Titan Games brings together ordinary people, giving them the chance to participate in these intense challenges. The featured events include trials such as Atlas Smash, in which competitors attempt to drop two balls of concrete of 25 feet and may use a big hammer to break the balls and make them lighter. Another activity called the Cyclone has competitors that run to knock down five pillars of two floors with a wrecking ball of 60 pounds. After strong notes from season 1, the show has been renewed for a second season last September.

NBC has announced the official release date of The Titan Games. Season 2 will be presented on Monday, may 25, 2020 to 20 h. AND with an episode of two hours. The candidates for the second season to come include doctors, veterans, teachers and other everyday heroes. They will have to compete in the arena and confront professional athletes, including champions, champions of the UFC and olympic gold medallists, to win the title the view of Titan. A man and a woman will eventually win the title and a prize of $ 100,000. If a professional athlete wins, his prize will be donated to a charity. None of the professional athletes has not yet been announced.

The Titan Games have thankfully not been affected by the current situation surrounding COVID-19, all of the episodes that have been filmed before the stop. The other hit show of NBC, American Ninja Warrior, was forced to close mid-way through the filming of episodes of the next season. Along with the production of this issue, Johnson has been the producer of most of his own hit movies, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and the next film DCEU Black Adam. Although Black Adam was initially intended to turn at the beginning of the summer, the production has now been pushed back a few months. Another of the upcoming movies of Johnson, Jungle Cruise, was released in July, but was delayed by a year to July 30, 2021.

Before acting in action films to success, Johnson has made a name in the WWE professional, where he went by Rocky Maivia, also known under the name of The Rock. His father, Rocky Johnson, was a former professional wrestler and a great inspiration to Johnson and his career path. He recently passed away in January, and Johnson has shared the praise emotional that he delivered at the funeral of her father on the social networks. Having a relationship so intense and personal with the athletic competition, this is not a surprise that it took so much time for Johnson to create his own show as The games Titan. Unique and entertaining, the fans are eager to see the spectacle of sports competition to success for NBC back in the next month.

