Season 2 with Henry Cavill delayed on Netflix?

Patience, keyword in this period of Covid-19. Never mind, Netflix is ​​no exception. Season 2 of The Witcher will be late.

Fans are impatient: when will a season 2 for The Witcher? It looks like Netflix will then have to delay its filming days. Blame it on the Covid-19. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

We’re used to it at the moment… While the box office suffers from confinement, the same is true for the small screen. Netflix is ​​paying a heavy price, with its phenomenon series, The Witcher.

Henry Cavill, who then plays the role of Geralt de Riv will have to wait a bit before resuming the path of filming. The beard!

The Witcher, Ciri, and Yennefer are going to be desired, it seems before they score season 2 of The Witcher. This, to the dismay of fans of the Netflix, signed show.

But also Henry Cavill, who is also impatient at the idea of ​​reprising his role. If the date of return to filming is not known, we know from reports from Redanian Intelligence that it could be completed in February 2021.

That leaves us then still long days to wait, knowing that there is also all the post-production part… Screen Rant also teaches us that the show-runner has enough sequences to shoot at least one episode.

The Witcher: fans should be patient

For the rest, we will of course have to come back to the studio. But things aren’t that easy for The Witcher. The team had to deal with Covid-19 and a positive test from one of the actors, who plays the role of Nivelles.

We also know that the filming of The Witcher, which takes place in the United Kingdom, may partially resume. Provided of course that the production respects strict rules for the health of the actors.

As they say, “The Show must go on”! So there is no reason why the team should not get down to work again. More than a matter of time …

