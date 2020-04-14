Season 3 Episode 11 Predictions and clues explained

Tonight The singer hidden is returned to its format battle head-to-head with four of the eight artists remaining. Which are the predictions and how the indices line up with them?

This evening began with the guest of revelation, and fan of the show, the guest Yvette Nicole Brown, who played in Community with the panelist Ken Jeong. In a return to the format used in previous seasons, fans were able to see a battle face-to-face between Night Angel and Kangaroo. The two women gave it their all, but ultimately, it is the Kangaroo who has been sent to the final battle. In the second duel, this was the battle of the beats of the heart when Turtle faced Astronaut. The Turtle kept his pace slow and steady to victory and sent the astronaut to fight for his chance to remain anonymous. In the final battle, the astronaut has defeated Kangaroo and has completed his journey.

Announcements:

In relationship: The singer hidden reveals the identity of Kangaroo as a …

Kangaroo had informed the viewers tonight that she had never played in front of anyone before this competition. The panelists have come together this evening with the assumptions that have surrounded the The incredible family Kardashian world, as a Committee Chyna. But when we gave them a last chance to make their predictions before the revelation, it is the panelist Jenny McCarthy has been able to reveal the identity of the Kangaroo. His mask was removed to reveal The life of Kylie Jordyn Woods, the former best friend of the star of Jenner. It has stood up to some professional singers, an impressive and informed the world that she could sing. On Wednesday, the indices have led to a better understanding of who is in the other three suits.

Prediction: Kandi Burruss

Announcements:

Clues: New clues this evening included an ostrich, a snow globe, a bee and a crown. The tag said Boss. She added the index as it finds that its weakness is an inability to show his vulnerability.

The real housewives of Atlanta star had a train of ostrich feathers, 12-foot on her wedding dress. The crown and the bee may not represent that the queen bee Beyonce with that Burrus has worked as written for Destiny’s Child. The description of Burruss as the boss could not be more appropriate for the tycoon. This force results in a lack of vulnerability to the outside world. It is clear that Night Angel is Kandi Burruss.

Prediction: Jesse McCartney

Announcements:

Cues: The visual cues included a hammer, a baseball glove, a vial of perfume, a notebook with a crown and an arrow. The label that Robin Thicke has indicated wore the letters starting NKOTB. His additional hint was in shape like a glove.

The references of the gloves were a link to her song “Catch and Release”. It has a fragrance called Wanted which matches the perfume bottle. He toured once with NKOTB. The hammer would be for his show Young justice. With all the clues we had so far, it is a sure thing, Turtle is the singer of “Beautiful Soul” by Jesse McCartney.

Prediction: Hunter Hayes

Indices: the spectators saw a plane, the White House, with an accordion and a light bulb. The additional hint was that he was an open book and that they had to learn (the emphasis on the earth), which he was.

The young country singer has performed at the White House. Hayes learned to fly with tons of hours on a simulator, it is as well that the plane connects to. The star of the country plays the accordion and several other instruments. It seems that the indices continue to correspond to our prediction of the original, according to which the astronaut is Hunter Hayes.

Next: The singer hidden: the remaining competitors ranked from the worst to the best

The singer hidden broadcast on Wednesday at 20 pm EST on Fox.