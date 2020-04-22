Season 3 of Mandalorian would be in preparation

While fans eagerly await the start of the second season of Disney’s success + Star wars series derived, The Mandalorian, Variety reported that the streaming service would have already started to develop on The Mandalorian Season 3!

Sources report that the creator Jon Favreau (The Lion king) has worked hard “write season 3 for a while“And that the artistic department of the vice-president and chief creative executive of Lucasfilm, Doug Chiang, has created concepts for a third season for”the last few weeks. ” Another source that has an internal knowledge of the production confirmed that the department of production design has begun work on the third season on the 20th April, stating that the department was in need “A delivery time so huge” to work on new concepts.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars Universe. The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the adventures of a single shooter in the far reaches of the galaxy away from the authority of the New Republic.

Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: the golden circle) plays the role of a single hunter mandalorian in the far reaches of the galaxy and is joined by Gina Carano (Dead Pool) that embodies Cara’s Dune, a former Rebel Shock Trooper, struggling to reintegrate into society .; and Carl Weathers as the Greef, a man who leads a guild of bounty hunters who undertake The Mandalorian for a specific job.

The series also features Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (Gods american), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man) and Nick Nolte (Affliction).

Jon Favreau is an executive producer and showrunner of the series.The directors of the first season included Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The clone wars, Star Wars Rebels), which directs the first episode, and Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates) and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), who also provided the voice of bounty hunter IG-88 in the series.

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist will be co-executive producer.

