Season 3 of the series Shades of Blue, released from the 19 may next.

Jennifer Lopez makes his badge in season 3 of Shades of Blue, consisting of 10 episodes. The ultimate season of the american series.

The actress and singer embodies to recall a female police officer in this series of the NBC, which she is also the producer.

The first episodes of season 3 are to discover Tuesday, may 19, from 20h55 on channel France Ô.

Six months after flirting with death, Harlee and Wozniak discover a crime scene that is appalling full of mysteries. Harlee is on a mission to update a corruption to a higher level within the NYPD. Wozniak, meanwhile, tries to protect his team against the growing threats.

Episode 03.01 : Harlee and Wozniak, still struggling with the consequences of their near-death experiences, uncover a crime scene macabre and mysterious.

Episode 03.02 : Harlee is on a mission to find a level of corruption higher in the NYPD. Wozniak tries to protect his team against the growing threats.

Episode 03.03 :Harlee wondered about his mental health, while Wozniak guard the secrets of her family. Loman intimidates a witness.

With Jennifer Lopez, Ray Liotta, Drea de Matteo…

