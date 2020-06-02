season 3 was inspired by the film The Stuff !

Big surprise for the fans ! When one looks more closely, the season 3 of Stranger Things has a lot of points in common with The Stuff !

Stranger Things makes it still a tribute to its seniors ! It was inspired of the classics of science fiction… At the time, the series of Netflix still has some air of the horror movie satirical The Stuff. It explains to you !

Because the series has not bad sources of inspiration. We find hints of E. T, Alien, too… But The Stuff plays a big part in the plot. Thanks, especially, to the mindflayer, the terrifying monster of the last season.

Eleven, aka Millie Bobby Brown had managed to close the door at the end of season 2 of Stranger Things… She thought to kill the mindflayer, and all the creatures of Hawkins.

But it is just the opposite ! Because the mindflayer control the consciousness… and succeeded in doing so a part of him that remained in the city. It happens to take mental control of rats. And to make reign the terror !

For something more ? The tasks viscous left by the monster… While the season 3 of Stranger Things happening in 1985, we find the same spots as the monster of The Stuff. A film… for 1985.

Stranger Things : a tribute to The Stuff

Wholesale blink of an eye, but the filmmakers don’t stop there ! Because the substance that gives the English name “the stuff” has some skills. Thus, it is sold as ice. It’s a little like ice…

But she takes control of the brain ! As the substance left by the mindflayer, so. More than a blink of an eye, Stranger Things therefore draws freely on the film for his third season…

Because the filmmakers did not back either. Neither the victims, nor the rats do not eat so the substance… But the effect remains the same. The mindflayer was thus able to raise an army of zombies.

A detour to the nice storyline, which allows you to link Stranger Things, and the films that launched the science fiction. A beautiful tribute, in fact !

Tags : millie bobby brown – Stranger Things – Stranger Things actu – Stranger Things inspirations – Stranger Things references – stranger things season 3 – Stranger Things season 4