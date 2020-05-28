season finale of “Siren”; coronavirus

During the crisis of the sars coronavirus, the Los Angeles Times brings temporary changes to our sections printed. The grid of television in primetime is interrupted, but an extended version is available in your daily Times eNewspaper. You can also find a printable PDF on-line: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Council of dads Robin (Sarah Wayne Callies) tries to mark the holiday fall, knowing that it can’t compete with the memories of the way in which Scott has celebrated. In addition, Oliver (J. August Richards) has trouble accepting the transgression of Peter (star guest Kevin Daniels), and Luly (Michele Weaver) receives news from her adoptive family. EmJay Anthony also plays with the star invited Becky Ann Baker. 20 pm NBCBurden of truth After that the children of Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) were led by Millwood Family Services, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) has decided to regain custody. But, to take it before the courts, it must conduct a thorough investigation of the life of his old friend in this new episode of the drama law. 20 h CWWho wants to be a millionaire Lauren Lapkus and Anderson Cooper. (N) 20 h abc

Celebrity Watch Party The celebrities featured are Tyra Banks, the Osbournes, Joe Buck and Michelle Beisner Buck, Curtis Stone and Lindsay Price, Steve Wozniak, Master P and Romeo, JoJo Siwa and Raven-Symoné. 20 h FoxMan with a plan Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) try to spice up their social life by making new friends in this new episode. 20: 30. CBSDead Angle Jaimie Alexander, Aaron Abrams and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. (N) 21 h NBCIn the dark (N) 21 h CW

Holey Moley (N) 21 h abcLabour of love A camping trip in the woods tests the protective instincts of men before Kristy did choose two for his first series of appointments. Kristin Davis is the host of this new episode. 21 h FoxRestaurant: Impossible Chef Robert Irvine is back in Escondido, a year after helping the owner of Rose’s Cafe. However, over the months that followed, the owner has suffered a car accident almost fatal. 21: food NetworkBroken When the ex-husband of Jackie (Pauley Perrette) (star guest Kyle Bornheimer) shows up unexpectedly, she sees an opportunity to get full custody of Sammy (Antonio Corbo) in this new episode. In addition, Javier (Jaime Camil) is struggling to find a birthday gift really significant for his father. Natasha Leggero and Izzy Diaz also play the main role. 21: 30. CBS

Tell the truth Tom Lennon, D’arcy Carden, Alfonso Ribeiro and Andrea Savage. (N) 22 h abcExcellent chef (N) 22 h BravoMermaid In a desperate gamble to save Hope, Ryn, and Ben (Eline Powell, Alex Roe) confront their enemy Tia (Tiffany Lonsdale) in an underwater battle at a high level between the tribes of the sirens. In addition, Maddie and Robb (Fola Evans-Akingbola, Deniz Akdeniz) rush to find a cure to save Alex (Ian Verdun), while Helen (Rena Owen) and the hybrids attempt to restore order. David Cubitt plays also in the final of the season. 22: 00 free-Form

CORONAVIRUS

Pandemic Coronavirus (N) 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN

Update on the coronavirus (N) noon CWPandemic: what you need to know (N) noon, ABCCoronavirus: facts and fears: town hall world (N) 17 h and 21 h CNNCrisis of the coronavirus (N) 19 h Fox

TALK SHOWS

CBS this morning Filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (N) 7 a.m. KCBSToday The pandemic of COVID-19; Isaac Fitzgerald; Jasmine Guillory. (N) 7 a.m. KNBCKTLA Morning News (N) 7: 00 pm-KTLAHello America Anna Kendrick; Ice. (N) 7: 00 pm-KABC

Good Day L. A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTVLive with Kelly and Ryan Tracee Ellis Ross (“The High Note”). (N) 9 a.m. KABCThe view Dr. Michael Osterholm. (N) 10: 00 am KABCThe speech Billy Gardell; Iyanla Vanzant; Elizabeth Cook. (N) 13: KCBS

Tamron Hall Gabrielle Union; Adam and Danielle Busby. (N) 13: KABCThe true Patricia Heaton (“the Second act Carol”), Boris Kodjoe (“Station 19”). (N) 13: KTTVThe Kelly Clarkson Show Gordon Ramsay; chef Zola Nene; DJ Khaled; magician Justin Willman. (N) 14 h KNBCDr. Phil A woman is in love with a Nigerian man much younger than she found on Facebook and she has never met. 15 p.m. KCBS

The show Ellen DeGeneres James Marsden (“Dead to Me”); Alanis Morissette plays. (N) 15 h KNBCThe Dr. Oz Show Tia Mowry. 15 a.m. KTTVThe doctors A woman of 100 years, sharing the secrets of a long and healthy life; how soda can rot his teeth. 15 p.m. KCOPAmanpour and Company (N) 23: KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

Conan Lin-Manuel Miranda. 11 o’clock in the evening. SCTThe show this evening with Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Justin Timberlake; Amy Poehler. (N) 23: 34 KNBCThe show late with Stephen Colbert Thandie Newton; Ina Garten; John Mulaney. 23: 35 p.m. KCBSJimmy Kimmel Live! Dakota Johnson. (N) 23: 35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12: 06 p.m. KABCLate night with Seth Meyers Rihanna; Aubrey Plaza; Louie Anderson; Jessica Burdeaux occurs. 00: 36 KNBCThe Late Late Show with James Corden Jay Duplass; Alexandra Daddario; Noah Gardenswartz. 00: 37 p.m. on KCBSA little late with Lilly Singh Erin Foster and Sara Foster. 1 h 36 KNBC

MOVIES

Side (2004) 9: 08 StillInside Man (2006) 9: 30 a.m. on AMCBaby Driver (2017) 9: 30 a.m. on FXXChristmas vacation National Lampoon (1989) 9: 45 a.m. on IFC

Donnie Brasco (1997) 10: 45 p.m. on ShowtimeShanghai Knights (2003) 11 p.m. CinemaxMathilde (1996) 11: free-FormPacific Heights (1990) 12: 25 a.m. Epix

Dodgeball: a true story of the underdog (2004) 12: 25 pm HBOChicago (2002) 14 h TMCThe Rock (1996) 14: 30 AMCLogan (2017) 14: 30 FX

Spy (2015) 14: 30 FXXThe lights of Friday night (2004) 15 h HBOEl Dorado (1967) 16: 50 BisThe school of rock (2003) 17 h HBO

The singer marriage (1998) 17: 30 free-FormDead Pool (2016) 17: 30 FXA league apart (1992) 18 h OvationGattaca (1997) 18: 10 Epix

Shane (1953) 18: 59 BisThe woman at the window (1944) 19 h TCMReady not ready (2019) 19: 20 pm HBOThe redemption of Shawshank (1994) 20 h AMC

Mission: Impossible II (2000) 20 h BBC Americapatrol of the area (1997) 20: EpixDay of training (2001) 20 h CriticalScarlet Street (1945) 20: 45 p.m. on TCM

Dave (1993) 21 h OvationBlue Valentine (2010) 21: 35. TMCchinatown (1974) 22 h 37 BisFinal five-star (1931) 22: 45 on TCM

Mission: Impossible III (2006) 23 hours BBC AmericaErin Brockovich (2000) 23: 05 AMCSupport me (1986) 23: 30 standing OvationThe drift (2018) 23: 30 TMC

Narc (2002) 23: 45 on Cinemax