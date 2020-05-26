“Seasons” : here’s the trailer for the official documentary on Justin Bieber

It is the year of his return ! A few days after having announced its plans for 2020, Justin Bieber unveiled the trailer of his documentary series “Seasons”. Between moments of self-doubt, descent to the underworld, the marriage with Hailey Baldwin and a new album, Justin Bieber decides to share the highlights and intimate of his life during these past four years. This mini-documentary series, 10 episodes will be available from 27 January 2020 on Youtubeat a rate of 2 episodes per week, Monday and Wednesday.