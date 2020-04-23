Sebastian Bach-critical Lady Gaga on the social networks – Metalhead Zone

Famous veteran rock music, and ancient icon of Skid Row, Sebastian Bach has responded to one of the latest tweets of Lady Gaga and had a beef on Twitter with the famous american pop star.

It all started with the tweet of Gaga:

“Glory is the prison. “

Sebastian Bach has responded to this tweet:

“If you let it. “

In the case where the conversation would not go further, many Twitter users have commented on this conversation.

A user named Debra Mott wrote:

“Yes, and if you are silent about things, you can take a day off and then we go crazy from having been in the city. My friend Dee was almost harmed in the rolling of the eyes on me about Skid Row on vacation to Roanoke for a day. “

Another user, Scott Kerfien, said:

“It also allows you to do things that most people non-celebrities have ever been able to do. It is a compromise. And sir, you are right, it is all a matter of perspective. “

You can see the tweets below.

If you let it https://t.co/aQZv2FbT47

– Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) October 25, 2019