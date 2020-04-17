Sebastian Stan said that we will have to wait a little bit before the release of the next film, Avengers

Sebastian Stan recently revealed that we’ll have to wait a certain time before the next film, the Avengers arrives in cinemas.

Avengers: the End of the game has graced the big screen last year, becoming the most profitable film in the world and further strengthening the power of Marvel Studios. The movie Avengers has highlighted all that the film world Marvel has built, including almost all the heroes to a battle climate fantastic. End of the game was a kind of unique film, which means that we will have to wait a certain time for the next film in the franchise Avengers according to Sebastian Stan.

In a recent interview with Variety on Instagram Live, Sebastian Stan explained that he had no idea as to when the next film the Avengers will be released in cinemas, but it is certain that it will not come out for a while.

“Oh I don’t know anything. You know that I don’t know. You know, I’m just … I’m just a man. No, I’m trying to … We must first find a couple of other missions before you even get there. I have to take care of this other person with whom I have to deal with it. It was nice to have a break with him. Anthony, Mackie, it was just nice to have a little quiet in this quarantine without him. But, first we need to discover some adventures together before you get there. “

Being the star forward that he is, Sebastian Stan has thrown shade on her co-star The Falcon and the soldier of winter Anthony Mackie, who has not seen for some time under quarantine. The series is currently on hiatus for the pandemic coronavirus, therefore, it is not known when Stan and Mackie will be back to finish the filming of the series.

As for all the films the Avengers to come, it is safe to say that we don’t see until the new generation of heroes is established. These include The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and even Moon Knight. Once these people will have their own fan base, we are sure that the soldier winter of Sebastian Stan for the lead in the upcoming movie the Avengers.

Here is the synopsis of the official Avengers: Endgame:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin.

