Sebastian Stan separated from Jennifer Morrison (Once Upon A Time) because of his role in Captain America ? The unexpected revelations

Like Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse who may be considering the idea of getting married, Sebastian Stan and Jennifer Morrison has found love on their place of work, in 2012. At the time, the actress was a sensation in the series Once Upon A Time and the comedian had been hired as a guest-star to play the role of the Mad Hatter, the time of three episodes. It was not long more so that they have a real stroke of lightning. The two lovebirds are then more left and have not failed to inspire the viewers with their adorable relationship. A romance that will, however, have been of short duration. The reason for this ? A professional life too invasive.

According to the revelations of the magazine Us Weekly, Sebastian Stan and Jennifer Morrison would have put an end to their relationship in 2013. In effect, they would not have managed the distance that lay between them and their jobs in the time overloaded. And for good reason, if the actress has continued to play in OUATthe actor continued its ascent in the franchise Captain America. The pressure of the shooting being too strong, the break was inevitable. But the fans can rest assured that the two celebrities are left in good terms. This is not the case for all famous couples. The evidence, Chris Hemsworth has subtly down Miley Cyrus after her divorce with her brother Liam.