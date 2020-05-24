See, a first trailer for epic for Jason Momoa on AppleTV+

We will finish by asking whether there is a role that Jason Momoa can’t assume it. Incredible Aquaman in DC Comics, convincing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, ruffling in Frontier… the actor embodies this time a warrior the blind See, the series, which will launch for the Apple TV+. The trailer gives already feel like giving in to the future streaming service.

Jason Momoa dazzling in the series

This was not necessarily part of the information that was expected, most at the time of the Apple event. The series, which will be put online on the 1st of November is carried out by Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games) and written by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders), we projected 600 years in the future. In See, humanity has been devastated by a virus. The few survivors have all lost the view. But, they discover, little by little, that their children have them recovered the view. An evolution that will completely change the situation.

Jason Momoa, the main character of the series embodies a ” warrior, a guide and a guardian without fear “.

In our case, we should give a chance to the AppleTV+ (with trial period) just for this series. Remains to see the other programs that the brand apple will be able to offer us to convince us to stay.

Among other programs, we can find The Morning Show, with Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. This series we dive into the behind the scenes of a news program in the morning while denouncing the cynicism of the world of television. A priori, a little less sexy, but we still want to give him a chance seeing the trailer.

For the launch, Apple will not have a very large amount of originals. But the goal was mostly a launch before Disney+. Achieved goal.