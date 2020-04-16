See all of the children Harry Potter yesterday and today, 20 years later

The actress, hair auburn was barely 10 years old when she began playing Ginny Weasley, from “the little sister of Ron” the soul mate of Harry Potter over the course of the films. In 2011, Wright won the award for Most Edgy Look at the Rodial Beauty Awards and made her debut at the London Fashion Week on the runway of the designer london Katie Eary.

Wright is a graduate of the London College of Communication, and has founded his own production company, BonBonLumière, in 2012. In addition to acting, she has written and directed his own short films, including Separate we come, separate we Go, featuring his former co-star David Thewlis (Remus Lupin); 2014’s Know you yourselfwith Christian Coulsonwho played Tom Riddle; and Ankle Medusa with Jason Isaacsaka Lucius Malfoy.

“I want to reveal the emotions and beliefs that lie behind the barriers that we raise, the fear of being judged or abandoned,” says Wright on the Internet site of BonBonLumière. “Explore themes that resonate with me: landscape, love and loss, redemption and realization process, perfect or partial.”

Wright was previously engaged to Sweeney Todd star Jamie Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the deathly hallows, part 1but they canceled it in 2012. It is then output with Simon Hammerstein for several years but seems to be single these days. In December, Wright has joined Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch to a meeting where, fortunately, someone thought to take a photo. “Time running”, Wright is closed captioned the photo, punctuating the sentiment with a flash of lightning.