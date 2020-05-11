See Céline Dion, Jean-Pierre Ferland, and most offer a beautiful version of the play A chance as we had a

Question to finish this great show What a luck that we took, obviously, it was impossible to miss a performance of the song that inspired the title of the program!

The quebec public was entitled to a version special of this classic of the music, while Jean-Pierre Ferland himself was present, direct from his home, to begin the piece.

All the artists present for the event television have also taken part in this beautiful moment: Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, passing by Alex Nevsky Ariane Moffatt, Marc Hervieux, 2Frères, Marc Dupré, Guylaine Tanguay, Annie Villeneuve, Charlotte Cardin, and more!

The highlight of the show was, of course, been the guest special which made a brief appearance at the very end of the song, is none other than Celine Dion, who, live, was interpreted a few lines from the song.

The performance was led by the voice of all these artists unite for this huge gathering (virtual!).

The room is also available for listening on QUB music.

The issue What a luck that we took aims to raise funds to support The Little Brothers, an organization whose mission is to break the isolation of older people, and SOS domestic violence. You can make a donation on the site unechancequonsa.quebec.