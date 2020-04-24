See Chris Hemsworth of the Avengers in the costume of aquaman with Jason Momoa

Thor and Avengers star Chris Hemsworth replaces Jason Momoa as Aquaman in a new piece of fan art

Thor Chris Hemsworth and Aquaman Jason Momoa are franchises with a surprising number of similarities. It was primarily franchises that, 15 years ago, there would have probably never seen the light of day given the stupidity of the raw material. However, when the first film Thor was released, there has been a response is generally positive with a note of approval of 77% on Rotton Tomatoes and has reached nearly $ 450 million at the global box office. It is the first sequel, Thor: The Dark World would have, unfortunately, received much more negative. However, thanks to Thor: Ragnarok and his role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: the End of the game, Thor Chris Hemsworth has become one of the characters three-dimensional the most interesting of all the film world Marvel.

Similarly, Aquaman Jason Momoa proved to be a huge success for Warner Bros and DC. The film eventually earned more than $ 1 billion at the global box office and currently holds a approval rating of 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, the film, Jason Momoa has garnered some criticism from fans of the comic strips for his portrayal of Aquaman. Especially the version in the comics has such blond hair and a complexion more clear that Jason Momoa has certainly not.

Due in part to this change, some fans turned to the Internet to design their own version of Aquaman. This has included the artist jscomicart that, in a new message, has replaced Jason Momoa to star of the Avengers Chris Hemsworth for the role. You can see the full image below:

What do you think all of this image? Would you have liked to see the star of the Avengers Chris Hemsworth interpret Aquaman? What do you think of the film Jason Momoa? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Chris Hemsworth has appeared for the last time as Thor in Avengers: the End of the game. Here is the synopsis of the plot of the film:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: the End of the game is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

Source: Instagram