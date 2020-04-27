See each performer at GLAAD’s Together in Pride Livestream

Aren’t you GLAAD these celebrities come together to host the Together in pride: you are not alone livestream this weekend?

Tonight, GLAAD organizes a live event on YouTube which will demonstrate the response to LGBTQ to COVID-19 and will amplify the messages of acceptance and affirmation to the community as LGBTQ during these periods. In addition, the event aims to highlight and support people living with HIV during this unprecedented period.

GLAAD’s Together in pride: you are not alone will raise funds for the community centers, LGBTQ members of CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 centers in 45 States of the United States as well as Canada, China, Mexico and Australia.

You want to know who is on the list tonight?

GLAAD has announced that Kesha and Melissa Etheridge will present special performance during the live event, with other special guests, including Billy Porter, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, MJ Rodriguez, Gigi gorgeous, Sharon Stone and Michelle Face. And many other surprise guests!