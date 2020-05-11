See Halsey play “You Should Be Sad” and “End // beautiful stranger” on SNL

Halsey had stopped at Saturday Night Live last night to perform a rodeo “You Should Be Sad” and “End // beautiful stranger” from his new album, Manic. She has also played alongside host Adam Driver in a sketch entitled “Slow”, a video satire in which the ethos of slow-jam reached its conclusion absurdly illogical. Watch excerpts from the episode below.

This week marked the second appearance of Halsey in SNL in less than a year: she has facilitated the program and interpreted the songs “Without Me” and “Eastside” in February 2019. Halsey begins a north american tour in support of the disc in June.

.