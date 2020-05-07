See Jason Momoa for Aquaman as Kraven for Spider-Man 3 Tom Holland

A new awesome concept guess the star of Aquaman Jason Momoa as Kraven the hunter for Spider-Man 3 Tom Holland.

Although it is not yet clear who will be the villain of Spider-Man 3, Tom Holland, this concept reveals what might look like the star of Aquaman Jason Momoa as Kraven the hunter in the film. Last summer, the director of Spider-Man, Jon Watts, has revealed that he would like to oppose Spider-Man of Tom Holland to Kraven the hunter, but trying to translate them on the big screen would be a challenge. Many fans have instantly suggested that the star of Aquaman Jason Momoa would be perfect for the wicked, iconic Marvel.

The digital artist popular BossLogic has recently shown what could look like Jason Momoa, the star of Aquaman, as Kraven the hunter universe cinematic Marvel, offering a work intimidating fan art of the character mortal. The artist explained that he had rethought his original work of the star of Aquaman Jason Momoa as a villain of the X-Men Sabertooth to create her look Kraven the hunter. The artwork shows the star Aquaman with two assault rifles and a huge sniper rifle on the back while wearing the iconic jacket lion Kraven. Take a look at the fan art intimidating of Jason Momoa in the role of Kraven the hunter from Spider-Man 3 Tom Holland below.

Would you like to see the star of Aquaman Jason Momoa to become Kraven the hunter in the third film, Spider-Man of Tom Holland? Or do you think that Kraven would have to wait for the inevitable team Sinister Six? Sound off in the comments section!

The third Spider-Man of Tom Holland should be out in theaters on July 21, 2021. In the meantime, fans can revisit the last appearance of the star as the web-slinger in Spider-Man: far from home. Here is the synopsis official film:

Following the events of Avengers: the End of the game, Spider-Man must be mobilised to face new threats in a world that has changed forever.

Directed by Jon Watts from a script written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Tony Revolori, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, JB Smoove, Oli Hill, Remy Hii, Marisa Tomei, Michael Keaton, Jon Favreau, Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury.

Spider-Man: far from home and is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray Ultra HD 4K, Blu-Ray and DVD.

