See Marie-Mai, Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Avril Lavigne and more stars sing Lean on Me

Yes, tonight, all this beautiful world was met virtually during the special broadcast Stronger Together, All Together. The event, which supported the front-line workers who fight the COVID-19 as well as the body Food banks Canada, featured musical performances as well as inspiring testimonies of many canadian personalities who wanted to make a tribute to all these people!

Several artists have joined their voices in proposing a new version of Lean on Mebe , of the deceased Bill Withers! Our dear Marie-Mai there shone elsewhere (superb the shaved head!), singing in French! Among the heads known, we could also count on Shay Mitchell, Shenae Grimes-BeechJason Priestley, Bryan Adams, Command Sisters, Fefe Dobson, Jann Arden, Sarah McLachlan, Scott Helman, Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook, Tyler Shaw and Walk Off The Earth, and many others. On the side of Quebec, we could see By Morin and Alicia Moffet!

We must say that we would have liked to see Celine Dion participate in the video, she shone by her absence… let’s just Say his “appearance” at the event was rather disappointing, as we were only shown videos that had already been released two weeks ago…

We would have liked another superb number as that of One World: Together At Home with Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga and John Legend!

