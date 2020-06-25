See Millie Bobby Brown in his new role

That we are familiar with in the role of Eleven in Strange Things you are going to play a legendary character in a movie that is coming very soon on Netflix.



Millie will be none other than Enola Holmes, sister of Sherlock Holmes, in a film that would bear his name.

The character of Enola has been invented by the author Nancy Springer, and not by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle who created the detective to the base.

The film will follow the teen sister, and a rebel of Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill. His other brother, Mycroft, played by Sam Claflin. His mom, Eudoria, is played by Helena Bonham Carter.

Netflix has launched on 25 June, exclusive photos, showing 3 different looks worn by Millie during the movie.

Millie said of her character that she was very funny and smart, and that in the film, she sometimes speak directly to the audience.

The synopsis is as follows: When his mother disappears the day of his 16 years, Enola ask for help to their brothers and sisters. She realizes that she must do everything herself, and is in the midst of a conspiracy theory that could change many things.

The film had a premiere, but since the pandemic took place, Netflix has decided to release it exclusively on their platform. The film Enola Holmes will be available in September. We can’t wait!