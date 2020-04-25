See Superman Star Henry Cavill to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

The actor of Superman Henry Cavill replaces Hugh Jackman as a member of iconic X-Men Wolverine in a new piece of fan art, with a costume accurate.

Hugh Jackman, of course, has played the role of Wolverine for almost 17 years. Appeared for the first time in the film of 2000, X-Men, the actor was playing the character nine times in total as a complex character, and through appearances in cameo. His last appearance as Wolverine was in the film of 2017, Logan, who has put an end to the race of Hugh Jackman as a member iconic of the X-Men. This has left many people wondering who will be the next to represent Wolverine and some seem to think that the star of Superman, Henry Cavill may be the right person for the job.

Henry Cavill is without doubt best known to represent Superman in the expanded universe of DC. The actor has described the superhero iconic a total of three times as one of the main characters. However, the reception of mixed results of his second film, Batman v Superman: dawn of justice and the under-performance of the Justice League would have put that role in jeopardy. Assuming that he does not take on the role, the fans have a role of super-hero in the lead for the actor Superman.

In a recent article, the digital artist Dalton “Checkers” Barrett has shared a new rendering of this idea. The image shows Henry Cavill in a costume Wolverine and accurate comic to the film world Marvel. You can see the full image below:

Marvel Studios has confirmed its intention to include mutants in the film world Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. However, the studio would not be in a hurry to introduce the X-Men in the MCU, which means that it will likely take some time before we learn who will replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

