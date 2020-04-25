See the actor Superman Henry Cavill to replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

A new conceptual design envisioned the actor of Superman Henry Cavill replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Currently, nobody knows when Henry Cavill will return as Superman, despite the fact that he is adamant that the role is still his. With DC’s Extended Universe but his list of movies and characters to focus on, it does not appear that Henry Cavill return to the role of Superman so soon. We can imagine that it is difficult for Henry Cavill to go about her business knowing that he will not be able to scratch the itch of super-heroes that Superman has provided, this is why it would be perfect for the role of Wolverine now that Hugh Jackman has left the role.

Hugh Jackman has withdrawn from the role of Wolverine in Logan, ending his tenure of almost two decades as a mutant with grace. Now that Disney owns Fox and is expected to integrate the characters of X-Men to the film world Marvel, it’s hard not to imagine that they will bring Wolverine to the forefront. With Hugh Jackman gone, the role of Wolverine still remains vacant, many of the actors being named in the running for the role. Henry Cavill, the actor of Superman, is one of the major stars named by fans for the role of Wolverine. A brand new piece of fan art of ApexForm imagine an actor Superman playing the role of Wolverine Hugh Jackman.

In the design, the actor of Superman Henry Cavill emerges powerfully the same energy and the same charisma as Hugh Jackman wore as Wolverine for nearly twenty years. In the picture, Henry Cavill rocks a beard that Wolverine is frequently seen wearing in the comics and the movies. On his left cheek, the actor Superman also has a cup which gives us a look forward on his skull adamantine.

We don’t really know if the actor of Superman, Henry Cavill, will assume the role of Wolverine, in particular, to the fact that Hugh Jackman has left such large shoes to fill. That being said, Henry Cavill has repeatedly shown that he is one of the actors that work the most powerful today and that he would play probably Wolverine.

Marvel Studios has confirmed its intention to include mutants in the film world Marvel at its presentation, 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. However, the studio would not be in a hurry to introduce the X-Men in the MCU, which means that it will likely take some time before we learn who will replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Do you want to see the star of Superman Henry Cavill to play the role of Wolverine? Are you sad to see Hugh Jackman leaving the role? Comment below and let us know!

Source: ApexForm