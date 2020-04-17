See the daughter of Jason Bateman crush gently his interview with Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel had an unexpected guest gently crush her interview with Jason Batemen.

The daughter of the actor of 51 years Maple made a cameo adorable when editing at home on Wednesday Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The surprise appearance occurred during a round of “Was I In It?” – a game in which the host of late night has Ozark star on his career. Kimmel asked Bateman about his role in the television series of the 90s Simon when the little lady was spotted at the outside of the window of the candidate to the Emmy.

“This Is Maple. Say hello to Jimmy”, he then said that his 8 year old child was a sign of the hand through the glass. He then joked: “You see, I keep it outside. In this way, there is more food for me inside the house.”

Speaking of Maple, Bateman has admitted that he was “evil” to follow his second year in the middle of home education.

“It’s amazing what I don’t know,” he said. “The long division is very difficult. I am good for the item I’m gifted for the implementation of the Zoom sessions. Change the background, I know how to do it.”