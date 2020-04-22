See the daughter of Jimmy Fallon crush his interview with Halle Berry two times

Jimmy Fallonthe daughter of Winnie has cruelly crushed his interview with Halle Berry not once but twice during the episode of Tuesday The Tonight Show.
The first time, it is then that the actress, 53-year-old told a story about his 12 year old daughter Nahla.
Like many people, the Oscar winner took her distances with the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. Berry told Fallon that she and her children, Nahla and Maceo (6), swim every day in their pool for a little exercise. the Ball monster The star then explained that she would try to dress the hair of Nahla after that they would be out of the pool, but that the young woman wouldn’t let her.
"So, every time that I go to hair, she said to me: 'No, don't touch me. I can tolerate it. I'm a tween. I don't need you I brushes the hair", Berry said to Fallon via video chat." So, I say to myself "Cool. I will not touch your hair. "
At the time Berry was on the point of move on to the next part of the story, Winnie the pooh (6) appeared and said to her father that she had to get the hang of it. Of course, the stars did not care and Berry complimented her even the first-born of Fallon on her dress.
“We have almost adopted the same mode!” the Gothika said the celebrity after having noted the similarities in their dresses. “To what extent this is cool?”
After that Winnie is gone, Berry is back to her story.
“We’re doing his homework the other night and (Nahla) says:” Mom, I’m afraid to tell you, but, like, touch the back of my head. “All his hair, which are like in front of his shoulders, narrowed into a tight ball that looks like the matted fur. Like, I can’t even put the finger, ” recalled the listeuse A. “I shoot and … she cries … I try to stay calm. Like, ‘OK, this is cool. Let’s simply take a shower, put some conditioner on it. It’s going to be cool.’ Take the shower, 30 minutes later, it tightens. I had to shave… She was not cool with that, but it was the only option. “
Berry explained then how his daughter had learned the important lessons to brush her hair and listen to her mother when Winnie returned.
“Er-hello!” Said the eldest of Fallon.
The host of the late evening, then shared the story with her.
“This is why you should brush your hair, Win”, he said. “Because guess what? His daughter has not brushed her hair and she had a big knot in the back of her hair and guess what she did? … We raserions all. So see? Listen to mom and dad, okay? “
