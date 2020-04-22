See the daughter of Jimmy Fallon crush his interview with Halle Berry two times

Jimmy Fallonthe daughter of Winnie has cruelly crushed his interview with Halle Berry not once but twice during the episode of Tuesday The Tonight Show.

The first time, it is then that the actress, 53-year-old told a story about his 12 year old daughter Nahla.

Like many people, the Oscar winner took her distances with the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. Berry told Fallon that she and her children, Nahla and Maceo (6), swim every day in their pool for a little exercise. the Ball monster The star then explained that she would try to dress the hair of Nahla after that they would be out of the pool, but that the young woman wouldn’t let her.

“So, every time that I go to hair, she said to me: ‘No, don’t touch me. I can tolerate it. I’m a tween. I don’t need you I brushes the hair”, https: // www.eonline.com/ “Berry said to Fallon via video chat.” So, I say to myself “Cool. I will not touch your hair. “Https://www.eonline.com/”