See the daughter of Jimmy Fallon crush his interview with Halle Berry two times

The daughter of Jimmy Fallon, Winnie, has nicely crushed his interview with Halle Berry not once but twice during the episode on Tuesday of The Tonight Show.

The first time occurred while the actress 53-year-old told a story about his 12 year old daughter, Nahla.

Like many people, the Oscar winner has distanced itself from the social in the midst of the global pandemic of sars coronavirus. Berry told Fallon that she and her children Nahla and Maceo (6), swam all day in their pool for a little exercise. The star of Monster”s Ball then explained that she would try to dress the hair of Nahla after their exit from the pool, but that the young woman wouldn’t let her.

“So, every time that I go to hair, she said to me:” No, don’t touch me. I can tolerate it. I’m a tween. I don’t need you I brushes the hair “, ” said Berry in Fallon. via video chat. “Then, I say to myself” Cool. I will not touch your hair. “”

At the time Berry was on the point of move on to the next part of the story, Winnie the pooh (6) appeared and said to her father that she had to get the hang of it. Of course, the stars did not care and Berry complimented her even the first-born of Fallon on her dress.

“We have almost adopted the same mode!” the celebrity Gothika said after having noted the similarities in their dresses. “To what extent this is cool? “

After that Winnie is gone, Berry is back to her story.

“We’re doing his homework the other night and [Nahla] said: “Mom, I’m afraid to say it, but, like, touch the back of my head. All her hair, that look like his shoulders have narrowed into a tight ball that looks like a matted fur. Like, I can’t even put the finger in it ” , remembers the A-lister. “I shoot and … she cries … I try to stay calm. Like, ‘OK, this is cool. Just going in the shower, put conditioner on it. It’s going to be cool. ‘ In the shower, 30 minutes later, it tightens. I had to shave it… She was not cool with that, but it was the only option. ”

Berry explained then how his daughter had learned the important lessons to brush her hair and listen to her mother when Winnie returned.

“Er-hello! “Said the eldest of Fallon.

The host of the late evening, then shared the story with her.

“This is why you should brush your hair, Win “, he said. “Because guess what? His daughter has not brushed her hair and she had a big knot in the back of her hair and guess what she did? … We raserions all. So see? Listen to mom and dad, okay? ”

This was not the first time that fans saw the children of Fallon appear in the edition at the house of her program. In fact, Winnie and her sister Franny (5 years) have made several cameos cute. To get back on a few moments adorable, check out the gallery.

Watch the video to see the rest of the interview with Berry.

(E! And NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).