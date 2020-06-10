See the message of birthday of Kylie Jenner Sweet to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Happy 23rd birthday,

Kylie Jenner went on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, and alongside a series of photos of the duo, she described Stassie as “the rarest of all time” and “truly a gift to this world.”

Even sweeter, Kylie has called Stassie “the best aunt of my baby girl” Stormi Webster.

“I can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday,” said Kylie. “I cherish every year that we have spent together and I thank God to have you in my life. I would not be able to do it without you. I have your back until the end of time. Today and every day .. we will celebrate. ”