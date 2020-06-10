See the message of birthday of Kylie Jenner Sweet to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou

Happy 23rd birthday, Anastasia Karanikolaou!

Kylie Jenner went on Instagram Tuesday to celebrate the birthday of her best friend, and alongside a series of photos of the duo, she described Stassie as “the rarest of all time” and “truly a gift to this world.”

Even sweeter, Kylie has called Stassie “the best aunt of my baby girl” Stormi Webster.

“I can’t believe we are celebrating your 23rd birthday,” said Kylie. “I cherish every year that we have spent together and I thank God to have you in my life. I would not be able to do it without you. I have your back until the end of time. Today and every day .. we will celebrate. ”

The carrousel photos included a number of flashbacks, starting with a snapshot of the Halloween last year when the two are dressed as Playboy bunnies. There is also a photo of the last birthday of Stassie, in which she and Kylie are wearing high knit Chanel assorted while playing golf.

