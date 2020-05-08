“See”, the new series with Jason Momoa, is going to dethrone “Game of Thrones”

We discovered Jason Momoa to through one of the best series of the decade (the best series of the history, it is Friends and no one will conquer, never). Before to be Aquaman (a version much better than the comic), Momoa has embodied the powerful Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and has conquered the public in the role of a warrior ready to do anything to satisfy the wishes of his wife (who wanted the throne from the beginning). The death of Drogo (and the departure of Jason Momoa in the series) is something that the fans will never forgive in HBO and that continues to make them suffer despite the years that have past.

The big question that remains at the end of Game of Thrones is : what are we going to watch now ? (What are we going to talk about it obsessively every day and what are we going to do on Sunday evening ? Okay, that’s three questions.)

The answer is not on HBOor on Netflix, Hulu or the rest of the platforms that you already know : it lies in the new platform of Apple, which now comes with a new series featuring our dear Jason Momoa. During the Apple Event, Apple has announced a new range of iphones, a new Apple Watch, but also a streaming platform which already carries the approval stamp of Steven Spielberg and Reese Witherspoon, who is about to get his own show with Jennifer Aniston. In the framework of its strategy, which aims to compete with the giants of the streaming, Apple has recruited Jason Momoa, and now has a new series that could beat the mega hit HBO, or at least will try to do it. Khal Drogo will not return, but we will have the right to another version.

The original actor from hawaii will play in a series set in a fantasy world where everyone is blind and must learn to harness his other senses to survive.

Apple already has a few fiction series to its catalog, but See looks as the most promising. In this story written by Steven Knight (of Peaky Blinders) and directed by Francis Lawrence (of Hunger Games), Momoa plays Baba Voss (there was no question of having a normal name in the series). A warrior became the leader of a group of survivors who must protect themselves against threats of a world they cannot see.

“Try to think of a world that works this way : you listen, you feel, you feel. Imagine that every human experience available to you – to love, to enjoy, to discover, the desolation and the feeling of being at home – imagine that everything will be lived… not to see”, said Jason Momoa to Entertainment Weekly.

This is not exactly the alternative medieval than you were expecting but you still have Khal Drogo returned to being a warrior and a fantastic universe. If so, this would work.

After the trailer of The Morning ShowApple has finally shared a first trailer of this new series here is the synopsis official : “In the distant future, a virus has decimated humanity. Those who survived became blind. Jason Momoa plays Baba Voss, the father of twins born with the ability mythical see, who must protect his tribe against a powerful queen, but desperate who believes in witchcraft and wants to destroy them. Alfre Woodard (Captain America : Civil War) also plays the role of Paris, the spiritual guide of Baba Voss.”

