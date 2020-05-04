See the refreshing answer of JoJo Siwa to the way she handles the hate

JoJo Siwa has no time for enemies.

The YouTube star 16-year-old has revealed how she handles the trolls in a TikTok Q&A Sunday.

The topic has been raised after that a follower has asked Siwan if the negativity the bothered ever, noting that the celebrity social was not disturbed.

“In fact, it is pretty much the case,” said Siwa. “It’s difficult, you know, when I see people comment on things. But I’ve trained myself to look at things from an angle of a comic, and I have the best friends and the best family of all time. So, that’s all that counts.”

In addition, Siwa has responded to the questions of whether she dresses differently off camera (alert spoiler: she said that she did not do it) and if it was wrong to wear her bow and her pony tail signature all the time.

"Yes, it is possible," she admitted. "This is not all the time, but some days, I say to myself:" Oh! My head hurts so bad. "

She also explained if she was missing its time Moms of dance (“yes, every day”) and revealed if she had a “lover”.

“I don’t”, she said about the latter.