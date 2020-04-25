See the room inspired by the candy JoJo Siwa in a video breathtaking

JoJo Siwa “had the idea” to transform his room into a room of confectionery full”, and she reveals finally the finished product.

“We take my room, we land soft and we mix them in one”, remembers the feeling YouTube thinking of the renovations to be cut the breath, that it has been with enthusiasm in the video of 11 minutes below.

But before you even open the double doors of her oasis of a teenager, the young woman of 16 year-old “Dance Moms” has plugged his tour JoJo Siwa, which just added 50 additional dates, as well as his shop for goods online JoJo Siwa.

The girl is a genius.

After passing through the white doors, we saw no more of the colors monochromatic for the rest of the video. Everything was rainbow-inspired candy and exaggerated, exactly as JoJo the love. She even changed into costume violet, in Willy Wonka, to show his remains eclectic.

The head of the bed is now made of candy dispensers giants, it has all sorts of pillows of candy at the top of his bed-multicolored, there are statues of giant lollipop / gummy bears in the corner and a vanity covered with sequins full glitter real – because of course. She has two “trees” – is adorned with arcs of JoJo Siwa, the other is made of drops of gum.

Even the ceiling and the walls are painted in swirls giant rainbow that seem to take you into another dimension. Oh, and his logo is on each door.

According to the former star of Disney, his room contains “more than 4,000 pounds of candy”, and we believe it!

