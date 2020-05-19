See the star of TikTok Charli D’amelio freak out after Justin Bieber was taken

Charli D’amelio is a believer to full-fledged now.
On Monday, the star of TikTok received a surprise Justin Bieberwho has crept into his DM while she was hosting an Instagram Live. Responding to a question, D’amelio, who is the person most followed on TikTok, spotted the handful Instagram of the singer “Yummy” in the flow with a message that said: “please, check ur dm when you have finished, thank you.” And of course, she had the best and most relevant response. Starstruck, the eyes of the young man of 16 years are enlightened and have lost the thread of his thoughts.
“This is a joke”, she said, incredulous after reading his comment. “This is a joke. It was a joke. Please tell me that someone has done a screen capture.” Meet Bieber, she then said: “okay, I’ll do it. Thank you.” Fortunately for D’amelio, one of his fans was saved for the moment and has shared it on Instagram. No word on what the singer of “Stuck With U” said to the sensation viral after his crash live, but we hope they will fill soon and the fans.
In recent weeks, Bieber has been busy creating several videos TikTok for the fans. In fact, it has even launched its own unique challenges of dance, offering fans of the entertainment while continuing to practice social distancing.
Members of his family have shown their movements in dancing to her music on TikTok, including his wife Hailey Bieber, who has made several cameos in his TikToks. At the beginning of the pandemic, the Biebers have played the game “The Floor Is Lava” and have documented the hilarious moment on the application of social media popular.
In April, D’amelio has made headlines for his break-up in public with another star of TikTok Chase Hudson. Speaking on Instagram, she has made an emotional announcement, saying: “Since you have looked at the relationship of Chase and me since the beginning, I decided that I had to tell you that we are no longer together. It hurts me to say it, but we I decided that it was what was best for both of us. We are still close friends and I wouldn’t change any of this! “