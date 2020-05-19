See the star of TikTok Charli D’amelio freak out after Justin Bieber was taken

Charli D’amelio is a believer to full-fledged now.

On Monday, the star of TikTok received a surprise Justin Bieberwho has crept into his DM while she was hosting an Instagram Live. Responding to a question, D’amelio, who is the person most followed on TikTok, spotted the handful Instagram of the singer “Yummy” in the flow with a message that said: “please, check ur dm when you have finished, thank you.” And of course, she had the best and most relevant response. Starstruck, the eyes of the young man of 16 years are enlightened and have lost the thread of his thoughts.

“This is a joke”, she said, incredulous after reading his comment. “This is a joke. It was a joke. Please tell me that someone has done a screen capture.” Meet Bieber, she then said: “okay, I’ll do it. Thank you.” Fortunately for D’amelio, one of his fans was saved for the moment and has shared it on Instagram. No word on what the singer of “Stuck With U” said to the sensation viral after his crash live, but we hope they will fill soon and the fans.