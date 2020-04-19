See Timothee Chalamet turn in Robin for the Batman in a new photo

Timothee Chalamet becomes Robin in an all-new concept that imagines the star of Call Me By Your Name as the Boy Wonder for The Batman.

The next Batman film of Matt Reeves will focus on a young black knight played by Robert Pattinson, without telling the origin familiar with the character. Given that the Batman Pattinson should be in his second year of crime fighting, it is unlikely that it already has a Robin at his side. However, there has been rumors that Robin would appear in the film.

This is a moment that Robin has not been seen for the last time on the big screen, many fans are hoping that Matt Reeves will include at a given moment in his Batman trilogy. One of the many players that the fans want to see as the next Robin is the co-star Pattinson, The King, Timothee Chalamet, who has expressed his interest to play the icon of DC Comics. The digital artist Mizuri has recently imagined what Chalamet might look like as a Robin in a beautiful piece of fan art that you can see below.

Do you hope that Robin will appear in The Batman? Is it that Timothee Chalamet is the best choice for the play? Express yourself in the comments section below!

All the details of the plot on The Batman are kept under lock and key, but we do know that the film will focus on a young Bruce Wayne and will feature a gallery of villains of Rogues which includes Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. After the Caped Crusader during his years of training as a protector of Gotham City, The Batman uses the detective skills of the hero to a greater extent than previous adaptations live. It should be the first chapter of a new Batman trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he co-wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the role of the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz in the role of Catwoman, Paul Dano in the role of the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright in the role of commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro in the role of Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the penguin.

The Batman should currently out in theaters on June 25, 2021. Stay tuned for the latest news about Timothee Chalamet, Robin and the forthcoming Batman film.

