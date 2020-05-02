“See” : we saw the series of Apple+ TV with Jason Momoa and the carton is insured

And if in 600 years, there were more than two million people in the world, and that all were blind ? Welcome to Seeone of the flagship series for the streaming service Apple TV+ is available for 4,99 € from the 1st of November 2019. The creator of Peaky BlindersSteven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and the director of Hunger GamesFrancis Lawrence, are at the helm of this program, post-apocalyptic sceneries very forest. In front of the camera, a great and strong hero, Jason Momoa. The actor Game of Thrones (Khal Drogo, which is part of the people dothraki) and Aquaman plays Baba Voss, boss of the clan Alkenny who fights to survive in a world now populated by people who are blind. A mysterious virus has plunged the population in the dark. At the end of 600 years, of course, they have learned to live with and that doesn’t seem to bother them more than that. They listen, feel, look, grope, exchange, fall in love… in Short, life continues. Obviously, it must be an event to give a little spice to this new world. It takes the form of a birth of two children, twins, Kofun and Haniwa, boy and girl Magrha, the wife of Baba Voss. That, however, is not the father. It seems complicated but you will understand very quickly. And you will guess very quickly also (we have been able in two seconds then you…), that these two little children are not blind. Which will necessarily stir up the lusts of the kingdom Payan led by the enigmatic and creepy Queen Kane (excellently interpreted by the actress Dutch Sylvia Hoeks), who feared for the domination of his own people and sees the huge potential that the view could offer its power. The decor of See is planted. And, unfortunately, if the foundations are rather quickly asked, things have yet to put them into action. We can see very clear in the plot of the series, and the psychology and the story of each character key to take body, but everything seems slow, like frozen. And as the universe of See immediately think of Game Of Throneswe remain on our hunger for a little while, the first battle being the only time a little hectic from episode 1. There are some nice scenes of beheadings circular and fighting to the body very tight, but we want more. This is going to come, in particular from the episode 3 where, the viewer will discover another facet of the hero, tied to his past. There, it is there, the show can begin ! Except that we had access to the first three episodes, with a duration of 50 to 58 minutes, on the eight of the series, we can’t tell you if it’s going to continue to go crescendo. There are, in any case, the ingredients it takes to make See a blockbuster known in the world. The budget is colossal, it jumps to the eyes (we’re talking about $ 15 million per episodes), the performance of actors is quite remarkable, since it is not necessary to forget that they are not supposed to see anything at all – try nothing that five minutes in the office, you’ll see. See can also count on a key player who has the most important role of his career. Apple was right to focus on the man, and will, for sure, to capitalize on the stature of the giant, bearded to make See THE series which is going to launch Apple TV+. And hit.

