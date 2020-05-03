See : what is the new series with Jason Momoa ?

See, this is what this new fantasy series with Jason Momoa, whose budget is equivalent to the money spent for Game of Thrones season 8 ?

See it is the new series, with fantastic Jason Momoa what you may see on Apple TV+ from the first of November 2019. The story ? In a distant future, a cataclysm has led the nature take its course and humanity has lost the sense of sight. The men have survived, but by developing new ways to interact, build and hunt. The sense of sight, him, became a mere myth. But the wife of a warrior, Baba Voss, gives a day birth to twins. Two new-born babies, which can see [see en anglais]. Quickly, the news spread and a queen to throw his hordes to lay hand on the two children it presents as born by sorcery. Voss is trying to rally other tribes to counter the bad sovereign.

See is a luxurious series of anticipation that Apple TV+ wants to put in front since its launch. According to the Wall Street Journalthe california firm has funded See with budgets (approximately $ 15 million per episode) are equivalent to the well-to-do season 8 final Game of Thrones. And since it evokes Game of Thronesit is precisely one of the players who scored the fans who played the hero, Baba Voss. He is indeed the colossus Jason Momoathe actor who interpreted the chief barbarian Drogo, first husband of Daenerysin Game of Thrones season 1. Kane, the queen, who wants to capture the twins, is interpreted by the actress Dutch Sylvia Hoeksalready seen in particular in Blade Runner 2049 and Millennium : that which does not kill me. The rest of the main cast is tantalizing : the veteran Alfre Woodard (Empire, Luke Cage, True Blood), the young Hera Hilmar (Mortal Engines, Da Vinci’s Demons) and Christian Camargo (Penny Dreadful, Bomb disposal experts, Twilight). But also Nesta Cooper (The Time Travelers) or Yadira Guevara-Prip (Star Trek Discovery, Supernatural).

Seefilmed for the most part in Canada, is headed by a duo of seasoned. The series has indeed been imagined by Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blindersand it is, for the most part, carried out by Francis Lawrence (Hunger Games, Kings, I am legend).

For, without bad game of words, an overview of Seehere’s the trailer :

Slideshow made by Jean-Philippe Proville.

