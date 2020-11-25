SEEING SHAWN MENDES AND JUSTIN BIEBER CHAT LIKE TWO OLD FRIENDS ON THE SET OF “MONSTER” WILL MAKE YOU HAPPY.

The friendship born between Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber is something precious. This is clear by looking at the behind-the-scenes video of their first single together “Monster”, available on YouTube.

The clip shows how the two artists performed on set, where they confronted and supported each other. There are several moments of reflection present behind the scenes, such as when Shawn and Justin reflect on the meaning of the “Monster” video which is a perfect metaphor for the song, or when they remember that in certain moments the most important thing to do is just to do a deep breath.

Take a few minutes and have a look here.

In an interview done by the legendary Elton John for VMAN magazine, Shawn Mendes talked about how much “Monster” contributed to creating a beautiful friendship with Justin.

“I called Justin and said, ‘I have this song and it means a lot to me. If it means something serious to you too and you want to put something of your own, true, please be a part of it with me.’ And it did. Since then, we’ve gotten closer than ever. Sometimes I think music comes for a bigger reason, which, for me in this case, is to create a song to inspire people, but also to create a friendship that wasn’t there before. “