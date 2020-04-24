Selection by selection, we present the data of the Draft 2020

Came the long-awaited Draft 2020 of the NFL, the most important event of the offseason, and the 32 franchises are of tablecloths long, welcoming the future stars of the league. With data ESPN Stats & Information, Banorte you are presented with the most relevant data of each selection of the first round. Remember to also follow our social networks, to enjoy the best coverage of the Draft 2020 NFL #JuntosNoUnidosSí.

With the ninth inning overall, Jacksonville Jaguars selected the cornerback from Florida, CJ Henderson.

With the eighth turn global, the Arizona Cardinals selected the linebacker out of Clemson, Isaiah Simmons.

With the seventh turn global, the Carolina Panthers selected the defensive tackle out of Auburn, Derrick Brown.

With the sixth turn global, The los Angeles Chargers were selected to the marshal of Oregon, Justin Herbert. It is the fifth QB of Oregon selected in the first round, tying the rivals in the conference, USC and Cal for the brand of more selections for a school in the Era of the Common Draft (since 1967).

This is the third time in the era of the Common Draft that three quarterbacks are among the first six selections (1999, 1971).

With the fifth turn global, the Miami Dolphins selected the quarterback of Alabama, Tua Tagovailoa. Nick Saban now has a recruit of the first round of the 11 positions of offensive and 11 defensive positions since she is in Alabama –in other words, the coach has at least a recruit in the 22 field positions in the first round since heading to Alabama.

With the fourth turn global, the New York Giants selected the offensive tackle from Georgia, Andrew Thomas. It is the ninth offensive tackle selected by the Giants in the first round in the era of the Common Draft.

With the third turn global, the Detroit Lions selected the cornerback from Ohio State, Jeff Okudah. Okudah and Young become the first pair of teammates to defensive who are elected within the first three rounds of a draft since 2000, when Courtney Brown and LaVar Arrington were elected 1° and 2° coming out of Penn State.

With the second shift overall, the Washington Redskins chose the defensive end out of Ohio State, Chase Young. The star of the Buckeyes becomes the seventh player of the current template defensive of the Redskins chosen in the first round of the draft.

With the first turn global, the Cincinnati Bengals selected the quarterback of LSU, Joe Burrow. This is the third occasion in the history of the draft in a player from LSU is chosen first overall in the NFL draft, after Billy Cannon (1960, Rams) and Jamarcus Russell (2007, Raiders).