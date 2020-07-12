Selena: 11 facts behind the scenes in the movie of Jennifer Lopez

Chris Perez is still friends with Jon Seda, who portrayed him Selena

In the course of his streak of two decades of not seeing the movie based on his late wife, Chris Perez was always a link with Selena for the man who has played, Jon Seda. The actor, which the modern audience can recognize as Antonio Dawson of the franchise of One of Chicago, primarily the Chicago PD, has said during the appearance of Leeza in 1997 that he and the guitarist were living in a reality together during the greater part of the film. A profile to 2018 of the People reveals that, all these years later, Silk and Perez not only look great, but they are still friends who continue to inspire artistically, in particular Silk, which has posted a video on Instagram of him trying to ” look like [his] boy ” on the guitar.