Selena Gomez a fan of Miley Cyrus: “You are one of the best singers of all time” – News Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez confides with Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus starts her video by congratulating the interpreter of “Dance Again”. In fact, she congratulate her for the courage she has shown during these last years, notably with the disease. Selena Gomez is moved by his words and takes his turn to talk with her friend. In a first time, she talks about her professionalism and the way she describe his feelings through his songs.

“It is so good to listen to what other people are doing, and what you say speaks to a lot of people, you know? I have always been one of your fans, I think you’re one of the best singers of all time”. These beautiful words reconfortent Miley Cyrus. The two singers at the end of this live by the words positive that they send to the public.