Selena Gomez: A look back at her complex story with The Weeknd!

The Weeknd gave a halftime interview to the Superbowl. An opportunity for him to revisit his relationship with Selena Gomez

They were one of the most glamorous couples on the planet. Unfortunately, as is often the case with this generation, the so-called love story was shattered. We are, of course, talking about Selena Gomez and The Weeknd.

But there is no doubt that by making such remarks, some might come across us. Indeed, for fans of the pretty brunette, it was especially when she was with Justin Bieber that she formed a glamorous couple.

Nevertheless, it is clear that his history with the Canadian artist had a mouthful. And please in the world of peoples. Besides, how did this story end? Knowing that Selena Gomez’s “baby” was in a relationship with Bella Hadid at the same time.

It was at half-time of the Superbowl that he shed light on this story. The artist, giving an interview to go back on it. The latter, stating that he had “played for a while” with Justin Bieber’s ex.

And when you play, you burn yourself. This is precisely what would have happened to believe the singer’s words: “It fell like this! And after years of playing, I was finally ready for something serious. »

According to his words, there was a crush on Selena Gomez from the very first moment, while he was still in a relationship with Bella Hadid.

THE COMPLICATED STORY OF SELENA GOMEZ AND THE WEEKND

Besides, if you didn’t know, the two would “couple” while a break was taking place between The Weeknd and Bella. The latter, learning what was going on behind her back, chose to unfollow her rival of all networks.

In the end, all this to separate 10 months later. Indeed, Selena Gomez ended her relationship less than a year later. Nevertheless, she has a very good memory of this relationship and the man that was her ex.

She told the media: “I will always respect him and I will always love him. Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently. But at the end of the day, you don’t want to burn a bridge that you took a long time to build. »

The pretty brunette, proud and reassured that the relationship between her and The Weeknd is in good shape: “What I’m really proud of is that there is a true friendship. I’ve really never experienced anything like this in my life. »

Before Selena Gomez concluded: “We ended up as best friends, and it was really about encouraging and caring for [each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

So you will understand, although it is quite complicated, it is a very beautiful story. the fact that both remain on good terms… Making it easier to qualify this relationship.