Selena Gomez: Aaron Dominguez meets his haters on their relationship!

Selena Gomez appears closer than ever to actor Aaron Dominguez and fans don’t approve of their relationship at all.

The American star is on everyone’s mouths. Indeed Selena Gomez is in the middle of promoting her EP “Revelacion” which will be released on March 12th.

But what fans are looking forward to is her new track with DJ Snake’s “Selfish Love”. Scheduled for Friday, March 4.

But Selena Gomez’s fans aren’t happy right now. Indeed, the singer is very close to her co-star Aaron Dominguez. To whom she shot her new series “Only Murders in The Building” in New York.

Selena Gomez goes on a busy day, yes she’s not just an actress. At the age of 28, she is also the executive producer of the Hulu series.

That’s why she spends a lot of time in front of but also behind the camera. A real businesswoman who does everything to make the production go well.

But what she doesn’t control are the paparazzi who are always after her. And disturb the production of her still very secret series.

Indeed, filming takes place all over the city. And it’s impossible for Selena Gomez to go out on the street without being photographed.

SELENA GOMEZ IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH AARON DOMINGUEZ?

By dint of taking a picture, Selena Gomez got upset. That’s why one day she decided to give a finger of honor to her detractors. But this gesture did not stop the paparazzi.

Indeed, that same day, the photographers took a beautiful shot of Selena Gomez with her co-star. Arm in arm, the two actors walk together through the streets of New York.

But the paparazzi didn’t stop there. The two friends can be seen hugging each other and smiling straight in the eye.

Blood has only made a trick among fans who do not seem to agree with this relationship. Aaron Dominguez even posted a screenshot of a message saying, “You the ugly, stay away from Selena Gomez.”

The actor does not feel threatened on the contrary. She takes this with great levity and even responded to the user’s private message with a simple “lol” and an emoji that cries with laughter.

And she also posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “I’m indifferent, good Friday.” Simple friendship or couple in the making? Only the future will tell.

But one thing is for sure, Selena Gomez fans are doing everything they can to preserve their idol. Because after her difficult relationship with Justin Bieber, they don’t want to let anyone hurt her.