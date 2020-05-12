Selena Gomez absent from the red carpet !





The Cannes film Festival 2020 will unfortunately not take place. This makes impossible the coming of Selena Gomez on the red carpet If football fans are no doubt disappointed to learn the report of the Euro 2020, the moviegoers, them, dry their tears after the cancellation of the Festival de Cannes 2020. In fact, the event not being able to keep up. And, because of this, Selena Gomez does not make her come, on account of the health crisis. Because, yes, the fools in the big screen waiting for this moment all year long. In the hope of seeing the biggest stars climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals. However, Selena Gomez and other stars will not make act of presence this year. As have informed our colleagues from Purebreak, the president of the Cannes film Festival 2020 be confided to the Figaro on this subject: "the edition of the Cannes 2020 in its traditional form is cancelled. It has been envisaged in real time all the options. But Cannes should not pull the curtain. To be able to accompany when the time came for the reopening of the rooms. In some form or another, which is not yet quite stopped. " Eh if some were hoping for a report in September, it is missed. Pierre Lescure, adding the effect: " The question of repel Cannes in September was. But we were not going to install us on the dates of the venice film Festival (Venice, ed) " . But then, how, therefore, will unfold

The Cannes film Festival in 2020 without Selena Gomez and other stars

Before you have the answer to this question, it is necessary to mainly consider if the edition will indeed be maintained. Eh on this point, we can reassure them.

In fact, the general delegate of the Cannes film Festival 2020 was to know Screendailythat , as noted by Purebreak: “Cannes is going to take the form of a label that accompanies the films. And with this label, and Market the film online, a Cannes ‘outside the walls’ will appear this fall. “

Before adding: “The presence of Cannes could take the form of before-first or a special evening according to the manifestations “ .

In the end, if Selena Gomez and other actors have not been able to attend the Cannes film Festival in 2020, they could, in the end, there “participate” through the famous ” label “. Remains to be seen whether this option will take a life or not.

