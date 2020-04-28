Selena Gomez admits to being a fan of the singer Angèle ! – Voltage

We can not say that it was not expected by his fans : Selena Gomez has finally signed her comeback with a third album baptized Rare. This new musical project is as a result of Revivalreleased in 2015. Since this last disc studio, the young artist of 27 years has chained the singles like Bad Liar, Back to You, Wolves with Marshmello, It Ain’t Me with Kygo, or Fetish with Gucci Mane. “My album is officially out in the universe… thank you for the souls that worked on this project with me. Now, it is up to you. I hope you’ll love it”, announced the star the day of the release of his new disc. Since then, the ex girlfriend of Justin Bieber continues to link the interviews to promote his opus. If she has recently revealed during its passage to mhas NPR – National Public Radio that his relationship with the canadian singer was toxic, Selena Gomez just made new revelations in the media Dazed.

Selena Gomez listens to Angèle

In fact, it is in the context of an interview about his vision of the social networks that Selena Gomez is mounted in the niche, sharing his annoyance towards the world 2.0. Erase his / her account Instagram (one of the most followed in the world) if she could ? “Oh my God ! I think a lot of people wouldn’t like me if I said yes. If I could find a happy medium, balanced, that would be great. But I would be lying by saying that it does not destroy a part of my generation, his identity. (…) This is in large part the reason why I titled my album Rare. Because we feel so much pressure to look like everyone else”, does it have revealed.

And when asked :“What is your French-speaking song favorite ?”the singer responds : “I love the ‘Balance your what’ of Angela”. As a reminder, the belgian singer has been chosen to be coverage of the legendary New York Times in may 2019, just before Miley Cyrus sends a message on Instagram, writing : “You’re too cute”.

Soon a career in the United States for Angèle ? Case to follow…