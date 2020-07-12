Selena Gomez always in contact with Justin Bieber ?

The two former lovebirds Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber might still be in contact. Dan again ?

Despite their love story is tumultuous, the canadian singer Justin Bieber refuses to cut contact with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. MCE explains to you all !

Who can forget the couple of Selena Gomez Justin Bieber ? In fact, it is hard not to remember. The two actresses do not stop to view as a whole !

But today, your story is beautiful and well finished. And for proof, the star canadian file the great love with the model Hailey Baldwin.

On the other hand, the last two of these sand past the ring finger, and say, ” yes, for the whole life “. Then, in the head of the singer, the interpreter of “I Love You To Lose “ for a moment forget !

However, the former lovebirds will remain the same take news from one another. After all, they do not want to do as if nothing had happened.

As well, our colleagues from RadarOnline said that Justin Bieber refused to cut the links with Selena Gomez. But they have no proof !

Selena Gomez has for him

In fact, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez continue d’to be very close. Also, the singer kept the drying of praise towards her.

However, a rumor denies this information. And for a good reason, the interpreter of “Delicious” would feel a lot better since he no longer is with the beautiful brunette.

“This time, I took the time to really build myself up and concentrate on me, and try to make the right decisions “, said the young man. “And yes, I have improved. “

But that’s not all ! Selena Gomez, too, is not not felt good in your company. So, the young man tells the emotional violence she has suffered.

Then, his most recent song “Losing the Love of Me,” explains : “This is not a song of hate; it is a song that says: – I had something beautiful and I don’t nierais never this was not so. ”

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez 2020 – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez news – Selena Gomez-single selena gomez, the couple of Selena Gomez, the ex of selena gomez justin bieber – Selena Gomez Justin Bieber 2020 – Selena Gomez Justin Bieber couple Selena Gomez Justin Bieber’s ex