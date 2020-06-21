Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods… Focusing on the broken friendship star

Recently, the editorial’ of melted unveiled all the stars that hate each other. Yes, this is not the world of the care bears in Hollywood. Some celebrities just can’t handle. And, sometimes, it is a friendship that comes to an end. As you know, friendship is like love, cannot last forever. The characters also are many who have made the choice to draw a final line in the people that had a bunch of them at a time of your life. Whether it was because of a betrayal, an argument, a disagreement, or the wear and tear of time, these are the friendships that break at the planet of the people.

Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods

They were the best friends in the world, but all that has changed. In February 2019, Jordyn Woods has become a true pariah when she kissed Tristan Thompson, the ex-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian, at a party. The Canvas was surprised ! Facing the situation is more complicated, Kylie Jenner has decided to support his older sister by cutting off permanently covered with his best friend.

Selena Gomez & Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato, things are clear. Even if she knows of his childhood, and the time Disney, Selena Gomez is no longer a part of his inner circle. Interviewed by the magazine Harper’s Bazaar in April of 2020, the singer said : “When you grow up with someone, you will always have the love for this person. But I’m not friend with it. I can still feel the love and I wish you all the best.”

Shannen Doherty & Holly Marie Combs

To believe the rumors in Hollywood, there is no water in the gas between Shannen Doherty and Holly Marie Combs. Friends of long date, and long before that they play in the Happythe two actresses, however, are remote. If we don’t know what happened, the two actresses are not as close as before. In February 2020, the interpreter Prue had sadly announced the return of his cancer. If the stars have responded in mass, only that his former co-star had remained silent. Heavily criticized, she responded : “Let’s put the things clear. I don’t use the social networks to send messages to the people that I have known for thirty years. You can do it. But for me, I don’t do it.” The mystery plane forever.

Jennie Garth & Tiffani Thiessen

In 2015, Tiffani Thiessen has revealed that Jennie Garth was not pleasant with her at the moment of your arrival to the series Beverly Hills, 90210. A statement that was not at all pleased to the main question. Through the years, the tensions were, however, dissipates : they are mutually invited to their respective weddings. But another argument that one is not conscious of the details have had because of their friendship. Today, the two actresses have not been in speak. Jennie Garth did not want to even pronounce the name of his ex-playing partner.

John Legend & Kanye West

John Legend and Kanye West have no real contact. According to rumors, the atmosphere changed when the rapper has publicly displayed its support for president Donald Trump. Questioned about this topic The Times in may of 2020, the singer said : “I don’t think that we are less friends by the case in the Triumph. I think that we can do our own things. It is in Wyoming. I’m here in Los Angeles. We have both of our families and do not have a professional relationship with him as an artist, so I think that is a natural part of the cycle of life. We have taken different roads.”

Kim Kardashian & Committee Of Chyna

Contrary to what you believe, Kim Kardashian has always been close to Committee Chyna. That all changed when her sister Kylie Jenner started dating Tyga, the ex-boyfriend of her friend. The two young women are so far away. If the Committee of Chyna, then fricoté with Rob Kardashian for a while, their romance ended in the courts. Now, the star of the TELEVISION reality is at war with the clan, the most publicized of The Angels.

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie And Lindsay Lohan

Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan were really inseparable in the years 2000. Together, they made the 400 blows. But their relationship deteriorated over time. The two stars of the reality tv The Simple Life have decided to move away from the actress when the latter began to skid. The trio of shock is, therefore, more than a duo. And even if the heiress and the daughter of Lionel Richie is not as complicit as before, they are still in good conditions.

Madonna And Gwyneth Paltrow

The friendship of Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow came to an end with a dismissal. The actress has never forgiven the singer have fired Tracy Anderson, her trainer, staff common. The reason for this ? She was good friends with the coach. At the Met Gala 2013, the interpreter of “Vogue” so you have done everything possible to avoid seeing her ex-best friend. In regard to the latter, I had written a post on her blog, Goop, to explain what to do “when you don’t like someone”.

Sarah Jessica Parker And Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall had a nice relation of friendship on the screen and in real life. Everything changed when the interpreter of Samantha in The sex and the City became jealous of the salary of his co-star. In 2018, this last announced the death of his brother, but when his playing partner has presented to him his condolences, she replied : “My mother asked me today” When is this hypocritical of Sarah Jessica Parker leave you in peace ?’ Every time I contacts, it reminds me of how it is, and has been unkind to me. Let’s be clear, they are not of my family. You are not my friend. Therefore, I am writing one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy to feed his image of ‘girl friendly'”.