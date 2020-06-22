Selena Gomez and DJ Snake have planned a new collaboration? – News Of Selena Gomez

DJ Snake and Selena Gomez are two of the heavy weights of the music industry. Then, when the duo combines their ideas, gives him a blow on the top. One recalls, in particular, their co-operation in 2018 in the case of the song “Taki Taki” in with Ozuna and the Cardi B.

Two years later, Selena Gomez and DJ Snake have planned to return to work together? It can be… it is, in any case, the rumor that is currently circulating on the web.

It all started with the tweet of Trevor Daniel, who has teasé your next song with the performer of “Miss You to love Me” in their social networks. Very quickly, the DJ French has commented on this good news: “I hope”one can read in the comments. Thus, the artist is just looking forward to listen to the song, or this is a real mockery of your party? Mystery…