Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa are queens of music streaming and radio!

They blew it up! Singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa form a duo of queens in the conquest of music streaming. Hat!

Selena Gomez can congratulate herself, just as much as her colleague Dua Lipa! Indeed, the two young women have exploded the records of listening on music platforms and on the radio. A great achievement in short. Have they created a certain hegemony?

It can be said, Selena Gomez is successful, and unsuccess that does not decrease, after all. Since the beginning of her career, she has continued to string together successes.

Just like Dua Lipa, celebrated with its title “New Rules”. Indeed, the two singers have managed to build a solid reputation in the music industry.

The British and the Latin American have more in common than we think. Indeed, the two pop singers have reached the top of the basket.

Both have broken the records of listening on listening platforms but also on the radio. This, despite the decline in the performance of radio waves in the face of streaming.

Anyway, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez still dominate the market. As some professionals see. And this presence does not seem to be about to decrease, far from it all after all.

SELENA GOMEZ AND DUA LIPA PROVE THAT RADIO HASN’T SAID ITS LAST WORD ABOUT STREAMING

If Selena Gomez and others manage to dominate the industry, what about more independent artists who are struggling to position themselves? Needless to say, it’s hard for them to top the charts.

In the end, it may still be the same names that come out, in part on the radio. That said, your presence on the radio is enough to boost ratings on streaming platforms.

“Look at the great artists coming out with something, like a Selena Gomez or a Dua Lipa,” the label’s sales manager told Variety. “The biggest week of streaming is the first.”

“Then it gets worse from there,” he continues. “No matter if it passes or it breaks, you can only hope that radio helps extend the life of streaming.”

Another music industry professional, always interviewed by our colleagues at Variety believes that the bulk of the audience goes through mainstream radio, even today.

Behemoths such as Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez are therefore more likely to be listened to on Spotify and others if they are exposed on a regular basis on the radio.

While streaming dominates the music world, the success of these stars does not sign the death of the radio. Proof of this is that the two pop stars are still so successful on the airwaves!

Radio is in fact a passive audience for the artist… Then, the sounds stay in your head and push you to listen to them on Spotify, after hearing them loop on all frequencies.