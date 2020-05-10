Selena Gomez and French Montana have lived in this villa for sale

The next owners of this house in Calabasas will be able to boast of its pedigree. This spacious home of over 720 square meters has belonged successively to the pop star Selena Gomez and French Montana. Sold in 2016 by the actress and singer of 27 years the american rapper, this home is now back on the market. The property represented by the agency Douglas Elliman is displayed at a price of $ 6.6 million (or approximately 6 million euros).

This sumptuous villa located in the very popular city of california, has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. In the paradise garden of the property is (obviously) a pretty swimming pool and an outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

French Montana has transformed the old guest house into a recording studio. Cost of operation : $ 400,000 according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals, a site specializing in luxury real estate.

