Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid love the same fashion trend!

Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid saw on the same wavelength when it comes to fashion. And they opt for a very comfortable style.

Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid are fashion icons. But sometimes the choice of their outfits is not to everyone’s taste.

Taylor Swift’s two best friends are always on the cutting edge of fashion. And their sartorial choices sometimes leave fans a little dubious.

Selena Gomez is filming her next series “Only Murders in The Building”. And it was on the streets of New York that she was photographed several times.

In these shots, we can see the singer wearing a long coat in faux orange fur. A very bold look that looks very comfortable.

Indeed, it is not very hot in New York and this coat seems to be the best ally of Selena Gomez. Just like Gigi Hadid looks like.

Bella Hadid’s little sister has just welcomed her first child with singer Zayn Malik. And so no longer has time to care for her outfits.

So she opts for more comfortable outfits. What better way to take care of her little girl named Khai.

It was at Milan airport that the young mother was spotted. Gigi Hadid opted for a black faux fur coat that looks like a bathrobe with mini-Uggsat the feet.

SELENA GOMEZ AND GIGI HADID WEAR THE SAME OUTFITS

As we saw in Selena Gomez and her friend, comfort is the new trend. And what symbolizes comfort in fashion is of course the “Uggs”.

These little stuffed boots are the stars’ favorite shoes. But it’s mostly the “Classic Mini” models that everyone gets ripped off including Selena Gomez.

A fashion that comes straight from Australia. Indeed, in the 2000s, surfer Shane Stedman developed a sheepskin shoe to keep his feet warm.

Especially after spending the day in the cold water of the sea. But he didn’t ever think that Selena Gomez would wear her creation.

But it is Pamela Anderson who introduces these little wonders to the Americans. Shoes she wears with her swimsuit on Malibu beach.

Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, or Jessica Parker. All the icons of the time were displayed with “Uggs”.

And Oprah Winfrey cites these shoes as an indispensable piece of her wardrobe. But they’ve been out of fashion for a long time.

Indeed, it has been more than 10 years since the “Uggs” were pointed at. Especially by the association “Peta” which accuses the brand of mistreating the animals used to create their products.

An opportunity to switch to vegan leather and redeem themselves from their customers like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid.